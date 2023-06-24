DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

