Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

