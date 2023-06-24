Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

