Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

