Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 897.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

