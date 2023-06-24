Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 45,307 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

