2,000 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

