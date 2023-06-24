Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 240 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

HDV stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

