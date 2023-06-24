Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,451 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $142,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.87.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

