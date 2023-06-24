Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $139.39 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.51% of Ulta Beauty worth $139,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $453.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

