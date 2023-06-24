Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IP opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

