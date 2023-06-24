Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $370.12 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $377.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

