Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 445.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 275,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $141.49 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

