FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $183.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

