Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 444.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.45 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.