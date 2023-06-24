HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

