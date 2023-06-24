Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Featured Stories
