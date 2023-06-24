HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,757 shares of company stock worth $161,720,897. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

