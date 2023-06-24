Spinnaker Trust Sells 30,227 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,227 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ESML stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

