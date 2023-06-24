HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $218.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

