Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $268,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

