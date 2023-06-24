HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 342 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $822.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.30.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

