Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $218,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,287 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

