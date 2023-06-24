HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.