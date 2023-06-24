SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

