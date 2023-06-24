Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.94 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.