Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

