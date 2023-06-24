Matrix Trust Co Buys 315 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.