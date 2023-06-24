Matrix Trust Co Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

