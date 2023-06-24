Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.