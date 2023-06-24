Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

