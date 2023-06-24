Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

