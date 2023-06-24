Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.67.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

