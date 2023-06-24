Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 231,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 98,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

