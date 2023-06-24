Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

