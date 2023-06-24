Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $229.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

