The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

HD stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.67. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

