Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,177 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.13. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

