Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

