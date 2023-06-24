Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

