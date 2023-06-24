Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.72 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

