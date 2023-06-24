Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM opened at $165.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.55 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

