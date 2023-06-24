Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average is $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.