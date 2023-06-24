Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.60. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

