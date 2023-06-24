NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

