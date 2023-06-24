Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 63.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,013,000 after purchasing an additional 392,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

