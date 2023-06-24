Joule Financial LLC Acquires 238 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.24.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.