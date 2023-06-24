Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.