31,484 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.