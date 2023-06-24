LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

